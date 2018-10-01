Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s ‘almighty leg’ steps down: Goalkeeper Akinfeev wraps up national team career

Sport
October 01, 12:57 UTC+3

Akinfeev started to play for the national team in 2004

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Igor Akinfeev, goalkeeper for FC CSKA Moscow, announced that he is wrapping up his career on the Russian national team, the CSKA press service reports.

"Every story has its beginning and its end. And my story with the national team has come to its logical conclusion," Akinfeev stated. "It was a huge honor for me to serve as captain of the Russian national team during the World Cup in my home country. To be honest, I have never even dreamed of it, but it happened, and it has become the peak of my career on the national team."

Russia’s goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev

Russia’s goalkeeper Akinfeev named Man of the Match after Russia’s win over Spain

According to Akinfeev, his age was the major factor that influenced his decision. "It’s becoming harder and harder with each year to play on both fronts, to endure maximum pressure," he noted. "In light of the past traumas, I need more time for recovery, and now I have realized it very clearly that it is time to yield to my younger colleagues, and concentrate on playing for my home team, CSKA."

"I am leaving with a clear conscience. The younger generation in Russia that’s sprung up looks good and promising, and some guys have proven themselves as real leaders during this World Cup already. We have to believe in young footballers and support them in every way. And may this generation find much more success than ours," he added.

Akinfeev started to play for the national team on April 28, 2004, in a friendly match against Norway, becoming the youngest player to debut on the national team at the age of 18 years and 20 days.

In other media
