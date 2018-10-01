F1’s executive Brawn says racing cars should be competitively equal by 2021

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. World’s most favored auto racing competition, the Formula One (F1) World Championships, may amend regulations by 2021 making all participating cars in the championship ‘closer together in terms of performance,’ F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2018 F1 Russian Grand Prix in the southern resort city of Sochi, Brawn said, "It’s a great circuit here, but we are open to looking how we can improve the racing for the future."

"We have to do a lot of that with the cars," he continued. "Because the cars disburse too much performance differential between the front and the back and we need to close the field up, but we also need cars that can race each other."

"I think that by 2021 we will have cars that can race each other and then we will have cars that are much closer together in terms of performance," the senior F1 official said. "It will improve the show and will improve the competition."

Team Mercedes was victorious for the fifth time in Sochi after its duo of racers swept the top two steps of the podium at the 2018 Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The high-ranking Formula official also said that there have been talks as well about scheduling two pit stops for tires change during the race.

"We have been talking to the circuit about how we can evolve, about how we can develop the circuit, how we can develop the surface," Brawn said.

"This year we have much softer tires than we had previously, so we are trying to generate more opportunities to do two pit stops perhaps rather than just one," he added.

Asked whether a competition level could be increased by introducing again a refueling system (banned in 2010), Brawn said: "We have looked at that, and we have looked at the history of refueling and it can’t bring some interest."

"There was some excitement when it went wrong," he said "But there was no the change in racing."

"I think what has happened in our period was the increasing dominance of the top three teams - we have Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, who stand above the rest of the teams," Brawn said. "That it is much prominent now that it used to be."

"I think that is more of a consideration how we help that situation rather than we think how refueling would help it or not. So we have not refueling on the agenda at the moment," he added.

Before taking up the post early last year of the F1 Managing Director of Motorsports, Brawn held the posts of a motorsport engineer, Formula One Team Principal and worked for a number of F1 teams as a technical engineer.

This weekend in Sochi at the F1 Russian Grand Prix, which was won for the third time by Britain’s Lewis Hamilton from Team Mercedes, Brawn was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.