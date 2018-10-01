Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Racing teen prodigy Mick Schumacher needs taking ‘more steps’ to be accepted in Formula One and must first of all clear the stage of F2 competitions to advance further, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

According to international media reports last month, the 19-year-old German racer was thought to be possibly joining one of the teams of the world’s most prestigious car racing and his surname could have also helped him. Mick’s father Michael is the only racer to win seven F1 World Championships.

"He has a few more steps to make before he joins Formula One," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "Mick is a very mature young man and I think he knows he has to pace himself, make sure that he is completely ready to join Formula One."

"The name of Schumacher carries a lot of history," the 63-year-old F1 executive said. "If he merits and if he wants to be fully prepared before he makes his step into Formula One, I think Formula Two is the next logical step for Mick."

"Hopefully he can come into Formula Two, to learn the tracks more," Brawn said. "Because of the integration we now have between the Formula Two and Formula One - much closer integration that he can start to become familiar with the Formulae environment."

Mick Schumacher, born in March 1999, is currently competing in his second season of FIA F3.

"I am delighted that he is performing as much as he is, because it brings back some very fun memories," Ross Brawn added.

Before taking up the post early last year of the F1 Managing Director of Motorsports, Brawn held the posts of a motorsport engineer, Formula One Team Principal and worked for a number of F1 teams as a technical engineer.

Michael Schumacher won all of his F1 championship titles in collaboration with Brawn.