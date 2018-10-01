Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world

Sport
October 01, 7:14 UTC+3 SOCHI

Mick Schumacher is currently competing in his second season of FIA F3

Share
1 pages in this article
Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher

© EPA PHOTO BELGA/ OLIVIER HOSLET, archive

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Racing teen prodigy Mick Schumacher needs taking ‘more steps’ to be accepted in Formula One and must first of all clear the stage of F2 competitions to advance further, F1 Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn told TASS.

According to international media reports last month, the 19-year-old German racer was thought to be possibly joining one of the teams of the world’s most prestigious car racing and his surname could have also helped him. Mick’s father Michael is the only racer to win seven F1 World Championships.

Gallery
13 photo
© TASS/Artur Lebedev

Evolution of Formula One: from early races to 2014 Sochi Grand Prix

"He has a few more steps to make before he joins Formula One," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "Mick is a very mature young man and I think he knows he has to pace himself, make sure that he is completely ready to join Formula One."

"The name of Schumacher carries a lot of history," the 63-year-old F1 executive said. "If he merits and if he wants to be fully prepared before he makes his step into Formula One, I think Formula Two is the next logical step for Mick."

"Hopefully he can come into Formula Two, to learn the tracks more," Brawn said. "Because of the integration we now have between the Formula Two and Formula One - much closer integration that he can start to become familiar with the Formulae environment."

Mick Schumacher, born in March 1999, is currently competing in his second season of FIA F3.

"I am delighted that he is performing as much as he is, because it brings back some very fun memories," Ross Brawn added.

Before taking up the post early last year of the F1 Managing Director of Motorsports, Brawn held the posts of a motorsport engineer, Formula One Team Principal and worked for a number of F1 teams as a technical engineer.

Michael Schumacher won all of his F1 championship titles in collaboration with Brawn.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Formula One
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships embark on long mission
3
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
4
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
5
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
6
Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP
7
Sanctions are counterproductive for countries imposing them, says Russian business magnate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT