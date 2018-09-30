Team Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton wins again F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Team Mercedes was victorious for the fifth time in Sochi after its two drivers swept on Sunday the top two steps of the podium at the 2018 Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The race was won by Britain’s four-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and it was his third victory here in Sochi after the F1 World Championships came to Russia in 2014.

His Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas finished the race second and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who is also the four-time F1 world champion, completed the trio of winners.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again attended the F1 race in Sochi and just like the previous four times he awarded the cup to the winner.

Following Saturday’s qualification both drivers of Team Mercedes clinched the first line of the starting grid with Finland’s Valtteri Bottas packing the pole position and his British teammate Lewis Hamilton standing alongside him.

All previous four races in Russia’s Sochi were won by Mercedes drivers - Hamilton in 2014, 2015, Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Bottas last year.

The inaugural Formula One race in Sochi in 2014 and the next one in 2015 were held in October, but the following two Grand Prix races (in 2016 and 2017) were rescheduled to late April and early May timeframe. This year the race in Russia was rescheduled for September 28-30.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area successfully hosted four F1 Grand Prix races.