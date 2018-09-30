Team Mercedes are favorites to win F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi - Ross Brawn

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Team Mercedes are most likely to win this year’s Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, ‘if nothing unusual happens,’ F1 Managing Director Ross Brawn told TASS on Sunday.

Following Saturday’s qualification both drivers of Team Mercedes clinched the first line of the starting grid with Finland’s Valtteri Bottas packing the pole position and his British teammate Lewis Hamilton standing alongside him.

"I think Mercedes are very strong," Brawn said in an interview with TASS. "It will be interesting to watch how they will resolve the Bottas and Hamilton situation. It is a local competition but they have a lot of respect for each other."

Team Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen qualified respectively on the second line of the starting grid.

"It is a little bit of a disappointing gap between Mercedes and Ferrari," Brawn said. "I think that Mercedes are quite stronger, so if nothing unusual happens they are the favorites. Valtteri is quite good here."

All previous four races in Russia’s Sochi were won by Mercedes drivers - Hamilton in 2014, 2015, Nico Rosberg in 2016 and Bottas last year.

The inaugural Formula One race in Sochi in 2014 and the next one in 2015 were held in October, but the following two Grand Prix races (in 2016 and 2017) were rescheduled to late April and early May timeframe. This year the race in Russia was rescheduled for September 28-30.

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area successfully hosted four F1 Grand Prix races.