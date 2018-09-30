Revenue from F1 Russian Grand Prix ticket sales up 72% compared to last year

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Revenues from ticket sales for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi have risen by 72% compared to 2017, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has told reporters.

"The promoter fulfilled the ticket selling campaign in full. A total of 97% of tickets were sold, revenues increased by 72% compared to 2017. A total fo 50,000 tickets were sold. At the same time, the program to sell tickets with a 90-percent discount to fill the grandstands was not enacted," Kozak said.

The 2018 edition of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix is currently under way in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi.