Russia’s Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat says glad to be with Toro Rosso again

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian racer Daniil Kvyat announced to journalists he was especially glad to be back with Formula One Toro Rosso team as the news about his sudden comeback broke out on Saturday morning ahead of the 2018 F1 Russian Grand Prix.

"First of all, I would like to thank Red Bull and Toro Rosso for giving me this opportunity to race in Formula 1 again and I am particularly pleased to be returning to a team I know very well," Kvyat was quoted as saying by the official Formula One website.

"Toro Rosso has always made me feel at home and I’m sure it will still be the same next season," he said.

Speaking about Kvyat’s return, Toro Rosso Team Principal Franz Tost said he believed that "he deserves another chance in Formula 1."

"Daniil is a high skilled driver with fantastic natural speed, which he has proven several times in his career," Tost stated. "There were some difficult situations he had to face in the past, but I’m convinced that having had time to mature as a person away from the races will help him show his undeniable capabilities on track."

Speaking further about his return to Toro Rosso, Kvyat said it "has always made me feel at home and I’m sure it will still be the same next season."

In January this year, legendary Formula One team Scuderia Ferrari announced that it took Kvyat on board as a development driver dealing with simulators.

"I would also like to thank Ferrari for trusting my driving skills which allowed me to stay connected to F1 as their development driver," he said. "Even if my duties were primarily simulator based, I’ve learnt a lot, and I now feel stronger and better prepared than when I left Toro Rosso."

The 24-year-old Russian driver entered the Formula One world in 2014 racing for Toro Rosso and in 2015 he stepped up to the senior squad joining Red Bull. In the 2016 season, however, he was replaced by Max Verstappen in Red Bull and was demoted to Scuderia Toro Rosso again.

Kvyat finished the 2017 season with five points in 15 races for Toro Rosso, which is a Red Bull farm team. After the US Grand Prix in October 2017 Red Bull’s management terminated the contract with Kvyat and replaced him in Toro Rosso with Brendon Hartley.

The best result of Kvyat in his Formula One racing career was second place at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.