Russian sports minister anticipates great celebrations around 2019 Universiade torch relay

Sport
September 30, 0:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The torch relay began in downtown Moscow's Zaryadye Park on Saturday

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The torch relay of the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk will be held in anticipation of a major festival, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at the gala ceremony of flame handover on Saturday.

The torch relay began in downtown Zaryadye Park on Saturday. The Universiade Flame was taken along a 7.5-kilometer route along embankments of the Moskva River past the Moscow Kremlin, Christ the Savior Cathedral and other landmarks and across the Krymsky (Crimean) and Luzhniki bridges. The first of 51 Moscow torchbearers was Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

"I am a bit nervous now, since it is a great honor for me as I wish that the relay would give an impetus and would be held with joy and anticipation of a great festival," he said. "Today is a very special day for all residents of Moscow, for the entire capital. That is the Russian stage of the Universiade Flame Relay."

"Krasnoyarsk has readied the most advanced sports facilities and the city residents are looking forward to welcoming visitors and are preparing the best welcome," Kolobkov added.

"The Universiade brings together students, post-graduate students and leading athletes. Actually, such competitions happen to be a first test and a start in big sport for many," he said. "I competed in two Universiades - in Japan and the United Kingdom - and I was lucky to win a few gold medals."

"We anticipate spectacular competitions. Traditionally, our athletes perform with success at Universiades," Kolobkov said. "We have a good system of athletes’ training. So I am looking forward to future competitions and hope new names will appear in Russian sport."

On October 3, the relay will arrive in the Russian westernmost city of Kaliningrad and afterwards will pass through other Russian regions. The Universiade Flame will be delivered to the host city of Krasnoyarsk in Eastern Siberia on March 1, 2019.

Russia will host its third Universiade next year. In Krasnoyarsk, more than 3,000 athletes from over 50 countries will compete for 76 sets of medals in eleven sports on March 2-12.

