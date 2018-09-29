Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to attend Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi on September 30

Sport
September 29, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Race is held for the fifth time in Russia’s history, in the city of Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article
© Michail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Formula One Grand Prix underway in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"On September 30, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will attend the Formula One Grand Prix, which is held for the fifth time in Russia’s history, in the city of Sochi," the statement says.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

The inaugural Formula One race in Sochi in 2014 and the next one in 2015 were held in October, but the following two Grand Prix races (in 2016 and 2017) were rescheduled to late April and early May timeframe. This year the race in Russia was rescheduled again.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia-Turkey agreement on Idlib coordinated with Damascus - deputy PM
2
Sanctions threat motivates banks to bring more euro than dollars, VEB deputy CEO says
3
Draft federal budget for 2019-2021 submitted to Russia’s lower house of parliament
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
6
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
7
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT