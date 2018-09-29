Putin to attend Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi on September 30

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Formula One Grand Prix underway in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"On September 30, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will attend the Formula One Grand Prix, which is held for the fifth time in Russia’s history, in the city of Sochi," the statement says.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

The inaugural Formula One race in Sochi in 2014 and the next one in 2015 were held in October, but the following two Grand Prix races (in 2016 and 2017) were rescheduled to late April and early May timeframe. This year the race in Russia was rescheduled again.