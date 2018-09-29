Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rising number of Russian racers ‘absolutely super’, says F1 ex-chief Ecclestone

Sport
September 29, 16:51 UTC+3 SOCHI

"I was hoping upon hope that maybe we’ll have a Russian team as well, which would be obviously better than just having drivers," he said

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Igor Lazorin/. An increasing number of Russian racers in Formula One Championships is ‘absolutely super’, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview with TASS, adding that he hopes Russia will eventually have its own team competing in the world’s most prestigious auto racing championship.

"It is absolutely super," Ecclestone said when asked to comment on the recent media reports about several Russian racers planning to compete in F1 Championship starting next year.

"I was hoping upon hope that maybe we’ll have a Russian team as well, which would be obviously better than just having drivers," Ecclestone, who is currently attending F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, said. "It would be really good," he added.

"It’s just to making sure that the drivers get in the right cars," F1 ex-chief said. "Because they can spend an awful time of their life spinning wheels and not getting anywhere because of the not right car."

Sergey Sirotkin from Team Williams is the only Russian F1 racer this season and he was the third one to enter the world of Formula One.

The first Russian racer in Formula One was Vitaly Petrov, who made his debut in 2010. Another Russian driver, Daniil Kvyat, raced for teams Red Bull and Toro Rosso at different times between 2014 and 2017.

According to various media reports earlier in the day, Kvyat is joining Team Toro Rosso again starting next season.

Another Russian racer, Artem Markelov, made a debut on Friday on the track of Sochi Autodrom piloting a car of Team Renault during the Free Practice One of the Russian Grand Prix.

