F1 former supremo Ecclestone says Grand Prix in Sochi improves each year

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Igor Lazorin/. The organization of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi is outstanding and keeps progressing each year, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview with TASS.

"It looks to me that there have been a lot of improvements in places," Ecclestone said. "Obviously, from when we started five years ago there have been a lot of changes made - all good changes," he added.

"So I am very happy with that because I feel part of this race," he said. "I am happy with the way it has progressed. When you start something new - in most times you can only improve. So this brand new has been improved. The organization is good," former F1 chief noted.

Ecclestone considers it a good step to move the race in Sochi to late September.

"The audience is larger because of the date, you changed the date and it has been better," he said.

The inaugural Formula One race in Sochi in 2014 and the next one in 2015 were held in October, but the following two Grand Prix races (in 2016 and 2017) were rescheduled to late April and early May timeframe. This year the race in Russia was rescheduled again.

Asked about a possibility of having two Russian Grand Prix on the F1 calendar, Ecclestone said: "I think the problem will be that it is not going to be as good as this race circuit and we won’t have to compare."

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in the Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area successfully hosted four F1 Grand Prix races and is preparing for another race this September.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. Early last year, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.