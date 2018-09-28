Team Mercedes dominates again ahead of Formula One Russian GP in Sochi

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS/. Team Mercedes racers have proved their supremacy again at the racing track in the Russian southern city of Sochi clocking the best time during the second round of Free Practice ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix this weekend.

Germany’s four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel was the fastest during the opening round of Free Practice earlier in the day, but his main rival of this championship Lewis Hamilton, who is also the four-time F1 World Champion, outpaced him in the second round of the free practice showing the result of 1 minute 33.385 seconds.

British racer Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was second on late afternoon at the racing track in Sochi falling behind Hamilton only 0.199 seconds.

The closest contenders of the Finnish driver from Team Mercedes were Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who showed the third and fourth best times respectively.

Vettel and his Finnish teammate Kimi Raikkonen completed the second free practice stage of the Sochi racing track in the fifth and sixth positions correspondingly, putting eventually the teams of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari in the top three.

Team Mercedes have a clean sweep of wins at the F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, with Lewis Hamilton clinching two consecutive victories in 2014 and 2015, his ex-teammate Nico Roseberg winning in 2016 and Valteri Bottas taking securing another top-step podium for Mercedes in Sochi last year.

Russian racer Sergey Sirotkin from Team Williams was 19th out of twenty racers during the second round of free practice on Friday, while his teammate Lance Stroll raced to show the bottom result.

The 2018 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi is held on September 28-30 and is the inaugural home race for 23-year-old Sirotkin.

The third and final round of Free Practice is scheduled for Saturday morning before the qualifying round later in the day.