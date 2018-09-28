Olympic champion Zagitova becomes absolute world champion in single skating

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova, who is an Olympic champion at the 2018 Games in Pyongyang, has broken the world record in the free program and in the total score at the season-opening competition in Germany.

The figure skater tallied 158.50 points in the free program and 238.43 total points.

Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira, aged 16, was the previous world champion (147.37), while Russian Alexandra Trusova, aged 14, who performed at the junior level, won the event with 221.44 points overall. Yesterday, Zagitova surpassed Trusova’s free program world record, tallying 79.93 points. Thus, the 16-year-old figure skater became the absolute world champion in the ladies’ single skating.