Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Olympic champion Zagitova becomes absolute world champion in single skating

Sport
September 28, 20:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

She has broken the world record in the free program, as well as in the total score at the season-opening competition

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova, who is an Olympic champion at the 2018 Games in Pyongyang, has broken the world record in the free program and in the total score at the season-opening competition in Germany.

The figure skater tallied 158.50 points in the free program and 238.43 total points.

Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira, aged 16, was the previous world champion (147.37), while Russian Alexandra Trusova, aged 14, who performed at the junior level, won the event with 221.44 points overall. Yesterday, Zagitova surpassed Trusova’s free program world record, tallying 79.93 points. Thus, the 16-year-old figure skater became the absolute world champion in the ladies’ single skating.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
2
Damascus says satisfied with situation in Idlib
3
Kremlin: ‘impossible’ to discuss suspects in Skripal case with mass media
4
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
5
Russian embassy: British government seeks Moscow’s isolation on international arena
6
Olympic champion Zagitova becomes absolute world champion in single skating
7
Russia to use record short flight scheme in Moon exploration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT