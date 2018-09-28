2019 Winter Universiade to be long memorable in Russia and beyond, deputy minister says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Both Russian and foreign athletes and fans will long remember the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Deputy Sports Minister Natalya Parshikova told reporters on Friday.

A gala ceremony presenting the 2019 Winter Universiade in Russia’s Eastern Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk was held in Moscow on Friday. The ceremony took place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was dedicated to a kickoff of Russian stage of the Universiade torch relay that starts in Moscow on Saturday.

"The Krasnoyarsk Universiade will become one of the most unique [events] because a record number of nations is to take part in it. They will compete in a record number of sports," Parshikova said. "We will certainly see not only unique facilities but also the hospitality of local people that we have been witnessing at any major sporting event hosted by our countries’ towns and cities," she added.

"The Universiade will continue traditions of our state that opens a door to students from all over the world," she stressed.

"It is a great honor to be here in Moscow today. We are at a final stage of having Krasnoyarsk refurbished for the Universiade. For this purpose, infrastructure is under construction, facilities are being put into operation, and in October the city will play host to a wide range of test events," Maksim Urazov, director general of the 2019 Universiade’s Executive Directorate, told reporters.

"Tomorrow, the Russian stage of the torch relay starts in Moscow. It is a milestone, symbolic event. We invite all the guests to visit our hospitable and beautiful city and to plunge into the atmosphere of Student Games."

On September 20, the torch relay kick started in Italy’s Turin, as it had been the first city to host the Universiade in 1959. Moscow will become the first city to pick up the torch in Russia. Then the flame will travel across 17 regions of the world’s largest country. It will arrive in the host city of Krasnoyarsk on March 1, 2019.

Russia will host its third Universiade next year. In Krasnoyarsk, more than 3,000 athletes from over 50 countries will compete for 76 sets of medals in eleven sports on March 2-12.