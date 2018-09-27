FIA Formula One racing keeps gaining popularity in Russia - Williams’ pilot Sirotkin

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. The popularity of the sport of auto racing, particularly the FIA Formula One competitions, is on the rise in Russia, Team Williams pilot Sergey Sirotkin said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Russian racer told journalists that he had arrived in Sochi on Tuesday night and during his morning exercise run on Wednesday he was asked by many people to take selfies.

"To be honest, I am subjected to enormous attention here from everyone," Sirotkin said. "Yesterday, during my morning jog many people stopped me asking to take a picture with them and they expressed their support for me. It was very pleasant for me since I had never expected such attention on my behalf."

"On the one hand, I was extremely pleased to note such support as a racer, but on the other one, this sport of auto racing keeps gaining popularity in places, where you would never expect that someone would recognize you and say that they had been following your accomplishments," he said.

The 2018 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi has been scheduled for September 28-30 and will be Sirotkin’s inaugural home race.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.