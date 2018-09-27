Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIA Formula One racing keeps gaining popularity in Russia - Williams’ pilot Sirotkin

Sport
September 27, 21:12 UTC+3 SOCHI

The racer said he is 'subjected to enormous attention from everyone'

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. The popularity of the sport of auto racing, particularly the FIA Formula One competitions, is on the rise in Russia, Team Williams pilot Sergey Sirotkin said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Russian racer told journalists that he had arrived in Sochi on Tuesday night and during his morning exercise run on Wednesday he was asked by many people to take selfies.

"To be honest, I am subjected to enormous attention here from everyone," Sirotkin said. "Yesterday, during my morning jog many people stopped me asking to take a picture with them and they expressed their support for me. It was very pleasant for me since I had never expected such attention on my behalf."

"On the one hand, I was extremely pleased to note such support as a racer, but on the other one, this sport of auto racing keeps gaining popularity in places, where you would never expect that someone would recognize you and say that they had been following your accomplishments," he said.

The 2018 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi has been scheduled for September 28-30 and will be Sirotkin’s inaugural home race.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian leader stumbles into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
2
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
3
Heads of local Orthodox Churches alarmed by Ecumenical Patriarch’s steps in Ukraine
4
Trump says ready to discuss Russian-Israeli tensions with Putin
5
Lavrov to meet with Syrian counterpart on Friday, says Russian delegation source
6
Austrian Federal Chancellor to visit Russia to discuss Ukraine, Syria with Putin
7
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT