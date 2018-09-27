Russian racer Sirotkin optimistic about car, weather ahead of F1 home Grand Prix in Sochi

SOCHI, September 27. /TASS/. A partly cloudy weather in the Russian southern city of Sochi will provide best conditions for Team Williams’ cars during the 2018 FIA Formula One Russian Grand Prix this weekend, Williams’ racer Sergey Sirotkin said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Sirotkin said he arrived on Tuesday night in Sochi, where the rainy clouds stood low the following day and disappeared partly on Thursday seeing the temperatures to hover around 23-25 degrees Celsius (about 77-80 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It will be perfectly well if such weather remains," the Russian racer said. "As I said it before, this track [in Sochi] is the type of a track depending greatly on the combination of the air temperature, the surface of the track and the selection of tires. This combination may yield both the pleasant and negative surprises."

Speaking about the team’s progress with the car, Sirotkin said it was a great one since the start of the season.

"The car is a 100-percent much better in terms of the drivability comparing with the start of the season," the 23-year-old racer said. "However, we should not be mistaken saying that the car is much better in the corridor as we still lack the downforce effect and other things."

The straights at the Sochi track are relatively long compared to other tracks around the globe and raise issues about the downforce level effect for the racers.

According to the official FIA F1 data, more downforce makes "the car more predictable and easier to position accurately in the corners - but at the cost of lower speed on the straights."

Sirotkin told journalists that "This car is still very demanding and unpredictable in our work with the maneuverability, the balance and the tires. The progress, however, since the start of the season is still enormous."

The 2018 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi has been scheduled for September 28-30 and will be Sirotkin’s inaugural home race.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrome was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.