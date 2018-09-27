Germany ready to learn from Russia’s experience of hosting 2018 FIFA World Cup

NYON /Switzerland/, September 27. /TASS/. Germany is ready to learn from Russia’s experience of arranging the 2018 FIFA World Cup after being granted the right to host the 2024 UEFA European Championship, German Football Association (DFB) Secretary General Friedrich Curtius told TASS.

On Thursday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Executive Committee chose the German Football Association to host UEFA EURO 2024.

"It was a brilliant tournament in Russia, we were very much impressed about the organization details, and I’m convinced that we can learn a lot from Russia in organizing such a tournament," Curtius said.

Germany hosted the 1988 European football championship, as well as the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.