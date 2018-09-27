UEFA European Championship to be held in Germany in 2024

NYON /Switzerland/, September 27. /TASS/. Germany will play host to the 2024 UEFA European Championship in 2024. The UEFA Executive Committee made this decision at its head office in Nyon on Thursday.

The other bidder was Turkey.

The Euro 2024 matches will be played in ten German cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gesenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart. All stadiums have been built and are operational.

Germany hosted the UEFA Championship once in 1988 and the World Cup, twice in 1974 and 2006.

The Euro 2020 will be held at twelve stadiums in twelve UEFA member countries. Four matches will be played in St. Petersburg.