Court of Arbitration for Sport registers Russia’s appeal against IAAF

Sport
September 27, 15:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IAAF suspended the All-Russia Athletic Federation in November 2015

© AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) filed against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council’s refusal to reinstate the ARAF, the court said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the ARAF "seeks a ruling from CAS annulling the IAAF Council decision of July 27, 2018, and reinstating it to full IAAF membership as soon as possible."

"An arbitration procedure has been opened. The parties will exchange written submissions and the Panel, once appointed, will issue directions with respect to the holding of a hearing and, at a later date, issue a final decision (Arbitral Award)," the court said.

On Wednesday, The Times wrote that ARAF head Dmitry Shlyakhtin had written a letter to the IAAF, demanding that its ban be lifted and notifying the association about an appeal lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. An ARAF source later confirmed that information to TASS.

On September 20, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee decided to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on condition that WADA would be granted access to the Moscow laboratory, otherwise the Russian agency may once again be declared non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The IAAF said later that it would stick to its own criteria as far as ARAF’s reinstatement was concerned. An IAAF taskforce is expected to present a new report on the ARAF’s reinstatement in early December.

The IAAF suspended the All-Russia Athletic Federation in November 2015, following an investigation based on assertions related to an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia. In the wake of this decision, Russian track and field athletes, except for Darya Klishina, were stripped of the right to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In December 2016, the IAAF decided that until the ARAF is reinstated, Russian athletes could participate in international tournaments as neutrals.

