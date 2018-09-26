Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAAF to issue bill for Russia after its athletic federation’s reinstatement

Sport
September 26, 15:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since 2015, Russian track and field athletes have been unable to compete under the Russian flag, and some Russians received separate permission to take part in competitions as neutral athletes

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will issue a bill for Russia to pay compensation after the All-Russia Athletic Federation’s (ARAF) reinstatement is completed, the IAAF press service told TASS.

On Wednesday, the ARAF, which is also known as the RusAF, lodged a lawsuit over its suspended membership in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The ARAF, whose rights were restricted after the IAAF decision in November 2015, believes it’s illegal to include a requirement in the reinstatement roadmap on admitting the findings of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s independent commission led by Richard McLaren on doping in Russian sport. The ARAF is ready to meet the demand on compensation for the IAAF’s losses incurred in connection with the investigation. However, the international federation has not provided any particular figures so far.

DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS

Kremlin hails WADA decision to reinstate RUSADA

WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement

Nine out of 12 WADA Executive Committee members vote for RUSADA’s reinstatement — source

"The agreement is that RusAF pays for the cost of the Taskforce and other legal costs incurred by the IAAF associated with reinstatement. This process, and legal challenges, are ongoing so there is no final figure at this stage," the press service said.

Since 2015, Russian track and field athletes have been unable to compete under the Russian flag, and some Russians received separate permission to take part in competitions as neutral athletes.

The IAAF’s taskforce will present a new report on the ARAF’s reinstatement in early December. Based on it, the IAAF Council will make a decision on the Russian athletic federation’s reinstatement.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
