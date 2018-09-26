Russian athletics chief calls for excluding McLaren report from IAAF reinstatement roadmap

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to exclude a requirement on admitting the Richard McLaren doping ‘findings’ from a roadmap on Russia’s reinstatement into the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations), ARAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin told TASS.

On Wednesday, the ARAF lodged a lawsuit over its suspended membership in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The ARAF, whose rights were restricted after the IAAF decision in November 2015, believes it’s illegal to include a number of requirements in the reinstatement roadmap. Since 2015, Russian track and field athletes have been unable to compete under the Russian flag, and some Russians received separate permission to take part in competitions as neutral athletes.

"After consultations, the ARAF filed a lawsuit with the CAS to challenge the IAAF Council's decision on July 27, 2018 regarding the ARAF reinstatement," Shlyakhtin said. The lawsuit says that the decision on including several requirements in the roadmap on the ARAF reinstatement is groundless. This concerns Moscow acknowledging both conclusions by the Schmid-led group and the McLaren-led commission of a ‘scheme’ of concealing doping used by Russian athletes along with Moscow also providing information and access demanded by the Athletics Integrity Unit, an anti-corruption body, to solve the issues on suspicious information from the LIMS database.

"In our view, the demand to comply with these criteria and their inclusion in the ARAF reinstatement roadmap is unjustified because this is beyond the ARAF’s purview," the organization’s president said. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday since the ARAF, which had 60 days to challenge the decision, had been waiting for the IAAF’s reaction, but it never came, he noted.

On September 20, the WADA Executive Committee decided to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a meeting in the Seychelles. According to media reports, Russia accepted simplified terms for solving this issue, acknowledging the findings by the Samuel Schmid-led commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The World Anti-Doping Agency was satisfied with this decision, and the demand to acknowledge the findings of the so-called McLaren report was excluded.

Later, the IAAF said that concerning the ARAF membership issue, it would stick to its own criteria (RUSADA’s reinstatement was one of them) and the organization’s working group would present a new report on the ARAF’s reinstatement in early December.