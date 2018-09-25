Some 5,000 tickets sold in 15 hours for UEFA Nations League’s Russia-Turkey match

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Some 5,000 tickets for the UEFA Nations League match between the teams of Russia and Turkey have been purchased since the sales window opened on Monday, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS on Tuesday.

The UEFA Nations League’s Group B match between Russia and Turkey is scheduled to be held on October 14 at the over 44,200-seat capacity Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern city of Sochi. According to organizers, tickets ranging in price between 500 and 1,400 rubles ($8-21) are currently on sale.

"Ticket sales for the Russia-Turkey match were launched on Monday," RFU Commercial Director Vladimir Karpovich told TASS. "I can say that about 5,000 tickets were sold within 12-15 hours period after the sales began."

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The tournament’s participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D. Each League has been divided into groups and the Russian national team was placed into Group 2 of the League B.

The Russian team shares its group with the national squads of Turkey and Sweden. All teams in the group will have to play two matches against each other (away and at home) and the best team in the group will be eventually promoted to League A, while the 3rd place team will be demoted to League C.