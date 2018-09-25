Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 5,000 tickets sold in 15 hours for UEFA Nations League’s Russia-Turkey match

Sport
September 25, 15:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UEFA Nations League’s Group B match between Russia and Turkey is scheduled to be held on October 14

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Some 5,000 tickets for the UEFA Nations League match between the teams of Russia and Turkey have been purchased since the sales window opened on Monday, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Lokomotiv Moscow loses 0-3 to Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League group stage

The UEFA Nations League’s Group B match between Russia and Turkey is scheduled to be held on October 14 at the over 44,200-seat capacity Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern city of Sochi. According to organizers, tickets ranging in price between 500 and 1,400 rubles ($8-21) are currently on sale.

"Ticket sales for the Russia-Turkey match were launched on Monday," RFU Commercial Director Vladimir Karpovich told TASS. "I can say that about 5,000 tickets were sold within 12-15 hours period after the sales began."

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations).

The tournament’s participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D. Each League has been divided into groups and the Russian national team was placed into Group 2 of the League B.

The Russian team shares its group with the national squads of Turkey and Sweden. All teams in the group will have to play two matches against each other (away and at home) and the best team in the group will be eventually promoted to League A, while the 3rd place team will be demoted to League C.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat warns scrapping Sea of Azov treaty will backfire on Ukraine
2
Kremlin says S-300 supplies to Syria won’t escalate tensions in region
3
Russia won’t tolerate US biological experiments near its borders, warns diplomat
4
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
5
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
6
Moscow says Idlib received components of chemical weapons from some European countries
7
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT