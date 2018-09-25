Luka Modric named best male player at Best Fifa Football Awards

LONDON, September 25. /TASS/. Croatian professional footballer Luka Modric was named the world's best male player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London. Modric became the first player since 2007 to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's 11-year hold on the prize.

Mohamed Salah won 2018 FIFA Puskas award for his strike against Everton last December. The Puskas Award was established by the FIFA in October 2009 in order to award a player, who scored the most beautiful or significant goal of the year. The award was named in honor of Ferenc Puskas, who played as a striker for Real Madrid and the Hungarian national team in late 1950s and in 1960s.

Didier Deschamps won the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after France’s victory at the 2018 World Cup.

Brazilian forward Marta and Reynald Pedros received The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Women’s coach respectively.

FIFA FIFPro World 11 included David de Gea, Dani Alves, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo.