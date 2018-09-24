German football coach Low: Friendly match against Russia in Leipzig 'to be good test’

LONDON, September 24. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the German and Russian national football teams in mid-November will serve as ‘a good test’ for both teams, however, it is still early to make predictions and speak about the line-ups, German Head Coach Joachim Low told TASS on Monday.

The national football teams of Russia and Germany are scheduled to play a friendly football match on November 15 at the almost 43,000-seat capacity Red Bull Arena in Germany’s Leipzig.

Speaking with a TASS correspondent about perspectives of the German team in a friendly match against the Russian squad, Low said "it’s far away against [the match with] Russia," adding that his team must primarily focus on the two upcoming matches of the UEFA Nations League next month.

"The most important for us is that we have two [UEFA Nations League] matches in October against France and the Netherlands," the German head coach said.

Asked about the possible squad to be lined up for the friendly against Russia in Leipzig, Low said "this is too early for me and I don’t know what happens in November."

"But it will be a very good test, we are in Leipzig and we will see," Low said. "We care also for that match because the next match for us is the Nations Cup."

The German specialist added: "I was really surprised and really glad that Russia was very good at the World Cup. It was the host country and I know the coach very well."

"They played very well at the World Cup and it was good for the whole atmosphere in the country," Low said.

This summer Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France confidently defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The national football team of hosts Russia managed to make it to the quarterfinals stage of this world championship, where Croatia edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win on July 7 at the Fisht Arena in Sochi.