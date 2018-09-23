Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Nikitin, Sedova win 10-kilomter races at Absolute Moscow Marathon

Sport
September 23, 10:52 UTC+3

This year’s marathon involves around 30,000 people

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian 1,500 meters champion Vladimir Nikitin has won the men’s 10-kilometer race at the Absolute Moscow Marathon on Sunday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Nikitin covered the distance in 28 minutes and 47 seconds. Denis Vasilyev came second (30.26) and Artur Burtsev was third (30.34).

The winner of the 2018 Brothers Znamensky Memorial event, Yelena Sedova, came first in the women’s 10-kilometer race (33.23). Svetlana Simakova was second (33.24) and Irina Sergeyeva came third (33.27).

The Absolute Moscow Marathon is the largest running event in Russia. This year’s marathon involves around 30,000 people.

