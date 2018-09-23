Povetkin fails to retain world heavyweight title in match against Joshua

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin lost the match against UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua, held in London on September 22.

Joshua defended WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles in front of 80,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium, knocking out Povetkin in the seventh round.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz’, reaching 34 wins (24 KOs) and 2 defeats throughout his career.

Britain’s Anthony Joshua, known to the fans simply as ‘AJ,’ boasts a record of 22 wins (21 KOs) and zero defeats since the beginning of his professional career.