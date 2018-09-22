Russian Politics & Diplomacy
WADA approves its 2019 list of banned substances

September 22, 5:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The list will be published before October 1, 2018 and will come into force on January 1, 2019

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the global anti-doping body, WADA, has approved its 2019 Prohibited List of Substances and Methods, WADA press service said in a statement.

The document was approved during the committee’s meeting in the Seychelles. Besides, the meeting approved a minor modification to the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemption (ISTUE), which will come into force on 1 January 2019.

"While the amendments from the current List are minimal, every effort will be made to ensure that the changes are clearly communicated via numerous channels to stakeholders," the WADA statement reads.

The list will be published before October 1, 2018 and will come into force on January 1, 2019.

