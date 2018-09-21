Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may be banned from Olympics if it fails to fulfill WADA conditions — official

Sport
September 21, 18:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed on September 20 that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been reinstated

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS corr. Albert Starodubtsev/. Russian athletes may be banned from performing at the Olympic Games and other international competitions if they fail to fulfill two crucial conditions presented in the last decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on reinstating the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division and member of RUSADA Supervisory Board Sergey Khrychikov informed TASS.

Read also

WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement

Earlier, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended that the WADA Executive Committee reinstate RUSADA, which the committee did on Thursday. However, a WADA source specified that they must be provided access to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory’s data before the end of the year so that it can be fully assessed by June 30, 2019. If Russia fails to fulfill these conditions, RUSADA will once again be declared non-compliant.

"After yesterday’s decision by the WADA Executive Committee, RUSADA is at a crossroads," Khrychikov said. "The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has the possibility to overcome the crisis once and for all, if it meets all the conditions specified yesterday by the WADA Executive Committee in due time. However, if it fails to realize them, Russia’s positions will significantly deteriorate. Yesterday, WADA put its faith into Russia."

The sports official added that Russia’s previous non-compliance status was not very strict in a practical way. "WADA had no mechanisms in place to introduce new sanctions, because RUSADA acquired this status before the new compliance standard came into force (ISCCS, International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories - TASS)," he said. "There were restrictions, but not critical ones."

"However, if after yesterday’s reinstitution, RUSADA fails to comply with the crucial conditions specified by the executive committee in time, it may end tragically - Russian athletes may even be banned from participating in the Olympic Games," Khrychikov stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rammstein's Till Lindeman to go on tour to Russia
2
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
3
Russian embassy rejects allegations about plans to help Assange escape from UK
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
5
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
6
Israeli military say ready to receive Russian colleague to probe into Il-20 crash
7
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT