Kremlin hails WADA decision to reinstate RUSADA

Sport
September 21, 15:38 UTC+3 SOCHI

The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed on September 20 that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has been reinstated

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

SOCHI, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) reinstatement in rights by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is a positive step, but there is still a long way to go to normalize work in this area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement

Peskov reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a firm stance that the use of doping is unacceptable and ordered to develop anti-doping programs.

"In this context, no doubt, we positively view WADA’s decision and understand that there is still a rather long way to go until a working process is finally normalized and all its nuances are settled," Peskov said.

At its meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday, the WADA Executive Committee made a decision to recognize RUSADA as compliant with the international organization’s code. A day earlier, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission announced its support for the membership reinstatement of RUSADA with WADA.

In order to preserve the compliance status, Russia has to provide access for WADA by the year-end to the database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and procure that any re-analysis of samples required by WADA following review of such data is completed by no later than June 30, 2019. WADA warned that should this requirement not be met, RUSADA’s non-compliance would be reinstated.

Over the past years, RUSADA has undergone significant changes. Its top management resigned and the organization received full independence from the Russian Sports Ministry, and independent experts from WADA and the UK Anti-Doping Agency provided assistance in its work.

A roadmap on reinstating RUSADA’s membership was agreed and in June 2017 WADA announced providing access for RUSADA to tests and planning doping tests under the control of the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

