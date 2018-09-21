Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IBU says important to provide WADA with access to Moscow laboratory’s data

Sport
September 21, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The union reaffirmed commitment to a 'fight for a clean sport'

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. It is important to provide access to samples stored at the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Biathlon Union (IBU) press service told TASS on Friday.

On Thursday, the WADA Executive Committee decided to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a meeting in the Seychelles. RUSADA was reinstated on condition that WADA will be granted access to the Moscow laboratory. A WADA source told TASS that the agency planned to assess the Moscow laboratory’s data and samples by June 30, 2019. If these conditions are not met, WADA may once again declare RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. In connection with a federal investigation, the Russian Investigative Committee had sealed the samples though WADA achieved access to them through its informants.

"It is not for the IBU to judge or comment a decision by another organization. The IBU is determined to fight for a clean sport and has used the Moscow LIMS dataset provided by WADA and the information from the McLaren report already to put athletes on trial," the IBU press service said.

"It is important now that Russia provides the data and access to the samples stored at the Moscow Laboratory as agreed with WADA. The decision today has no consequences on the field of play. Russian athletes have participated in IBU events in the period of RUSADA’s suspension," the press service added.

The IBU continues investigation against four Russian biathletes - Olympic champions Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov, as well as Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshev - who are suspected of violating anti-doping rules based on the Moscow laboratory’s data.

