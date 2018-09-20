Russian Politics & Diplomacy
WADA entrusts RUSADA to analyze samples

Sport
September 20, 21:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Thursday, WADA Executive Committee decided to reinstate the RUSADA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will make it possible for RUSADA to analyze samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, which will be re-opened soon, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus told reporters on Thursday.

The WADA Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency decided to reinstate the RUSADA at a meeting in the Seychelles earlier in the day.

WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement

"The International Olympic Committee, international federations and RUSADA own all the data and samples kept at the Moscow laboratory. WADA has shown its confidence in RUSADA by entrusting it to analyze samples at the Moscow laboratory," Ganus stressed.

RUSADA has been reinstated on condition that WADA will be granted access to the Moscow laboratory. A WADA source told TASS that the agency planned to assess the Moscow laboratory’s data by June 30, 2019. If these conditions are not met, WADA may once again declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

