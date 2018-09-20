IPC unwilling to reinstate Russian Paralympic Committee until expenditures reimbursed

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee will not consider the reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) until Russia reimburses its expenditures, the IPC and IPC Athletes’ Council said in a joint statement following the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The WADA Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency decided to reinstate the RUSADA at a meeting in the Seychelles earlier in the day.

The IPC suspended the Russian Paralympic Committee in August 2016 in the wake of a report about a state-sponsored doping system in Russia, presented by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission headed by Richard McLaren. The reimbursement costs RPC must pay to the IPC currently stand at 257,500 euros and concern the IPC testing program of Russian Para athletes and the IPC Taskforce.

"After a long stalemate between the Russian authorities and WADA, I am glad that this situation has moved forward. There is a lot of work that still needs to be done and RUSADA should be under no illusions that failure to comply fully with the conditions outlined by WADA will result in their swift non-compliance," IPC President Andrew Parsons said

"Since the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) was suspended in August 2016, Russia has not been allowed to compete in two Paralympic Games and several World and European Championships, covering some of the biggest sports in the Paralympic Movement. During this time however, they have made significant progress and we are confident that the anti-doping system now in place in Russia is very different from the corrupted system that existed and polluted international sport. Russian Para athletes are now amongst the most tested and scrutinized athletes in the world and, following WADA’s decision, this scrutiny will only increase further," the IPC president added.

"It is the IPC Taskforce that will assess whether WADA’s decision about RUSADA addresses two of the final three remaining reinstatement criteria related to the RPC suspension. We do not expect the IPC Taskforce to provide any recommendations to the IPC Governing Board until the criterion related to the IPC’s reimbursement costs associated with the suspension is satisfied. Once the IPC Taskforce makes its recommendations, the IPC Governing Board will convene to determine whether to lift the RPC’s suspension," Parsons said.

The IPC Governing Board maintained the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee at the September 12 meeting.