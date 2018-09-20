Russian Politics & Diplomacy
2019 Universiade torch relay begins in Turin

Sport
September 20, 18:44 UTC+3 ROME

Turin was the first city to host the Universiade in 1959

ROME, September 20. /TASS corr. Vera Shcherbakova/. The 2019 Universiade torch relay has begun on Thursday in the Italian city of Turin. The event organizers informed TASS that during the ceremony, they lit a flame, which will be delivered to Krasnoyarsk for the 2019 Winter Universiade.

The torch relay begins in Turin, as it was the first city to host the Universiade in 1959, the organizer explained. Besides, September 20 is the International Day of University Sport.

The Universiade flame will then be delivered to Almaty, and then to Harbin (China). It will then embark on a long journey through the Russian territory, where it would pass through dozens of cities with major Russian universities, including Moscow, Arkhangelsk, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Simferopol, Rostov-on-Don, Stavropol, Grozny, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Barnaul, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Abakan, and Kyzyl.

In total, 665 torchbearers will participate in the 164-day long relay. The torch relay will finish in Krasnoyarsk on March 1, 2019. On March 2, the opening ceremony of the 2019 Universiade will begin. The participants will compete in the following sports: biathlon, alpine skiing, curling, cross-country skiing, orienteering, figure skating, freestyle, ice and field hockey, short-track skating.

