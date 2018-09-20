Sports minister says RUSADA reinstatement vital for Russia, entire sports community

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is crucial for Russia and the entire sports community, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said in a statement on Thursday.

At its meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday, the WADA Executive Committee made a decision to reinstate RUSADA. The last remaining condition is providing access for a representative of the international organization to the former Moscow laboratory’s database. WADA warned that should this requirement not be met by the year-end, RUSADA’s non-compliance would be reinstated.

"This is a very important decision for Russia. We have been working with WADA and the sports community and have reformed our anti-doping system, and have never denied the facts of violating anti-doping rules. This decision was made in the interests of our athletes, who can now take part in all competitions on a par with their foreign counterparts, and their rights won’t be violated. This is important for our country and for the entire international sports community," Kolobkov said.

"This is also vital as this is a condition for reinstating the Russian Paralympic Committee and the All-Russia Athletic Federation. Now there is a ground for that. Within its competence, the Russian Sports Ministry will do its utmost for ensuring that the Russian side meets all its commitments," Kolobkov said.

RUSADA was declared non-compliant with the WADA Code in November 2015 after a doping scandal in Russia’s track and field athletics. New doping revelations were later made based on claims of former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who moved to the United States. Amid the continuing doping scandals, the decision on reinstating the organization has been postponed many times.

Over the past years, RUSADA has undergone significant changes. Its top management resigned and the organization received full independence from the Russian Sports Ministry, and independent experts from WADA and the UK Anti-Doping Agency provided assistance in its work.