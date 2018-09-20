Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nine out of 12 WADA Executive Committee members vote for RUSADA’s reinstatement — source

Sport
September 20, 16:23 UTC+3

On September 14, the WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended that the WADA Executive Committee reinstate RUSADA

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Nine out of 12 members of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee have supported the decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), while two voted against it and another one abstained from voting, a WADA source told TASS.

The WADA Executive Committee decided to reinstate RUSADA at a meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday.

WADA declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in November 2015, following a report by an independent commission led by Richard Pound, which concerned doping in Russian athletics. The parties later outlined a roadmap for RUSADA’s reinstatement. On June 27, 2017, WADA allowed RUSADA to carry out doping tests under the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

On September 14, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended that the WADA Executive Committee reinstate RUSADA. "During its usual pre-ExCo conference call, held on 13 September, the CRC reviewed at length a letter from the Russian Ministry of Sport to WADA and was satisfied that this letter sufficiently acknowledged the issues identified in Russia, therefore fulfilling the first of the two outstanding criteria of RUSADA’s Roadmap to Compliance," the committee said in a statement. The first criterion concerns the need to recognize the conclusions drawn by the WADA Independent Commission headed by Richard McLaren about doping in Russia and the second one refers to WADA’s access to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory’s data sealed for investigative reasons.

RUSADA has been reinstated on condition that WADA will be granted access to the Moscow laboratory, otherwise restrictions may be introduced once again.

