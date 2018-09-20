Russian Politics & Diplomacy
WADA to suspend RUSADA again if fails to get access to Moscow laboratory — source

Sport
September 20, 16:21 UTC+3

A WADA source said the access should be provided before the end of the year

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will once declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code if it is not provided access to the Moscow laboratory’s data before the year ends, a WADA source told TASS.

"RUSADA already can operate on its own," the source said. "However, two conditions must be met. WADA must be provided access to the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory’s data before the end of the year so that it can be fully assessed by June 30, 2019."

"In case access is not provided before the end of the year, RUSADA will be once again declared non-compliant because these conditions are critical for its compliance status. According to a new standard, the compliance committee will consider them and then the Executive Committee will vote on the noncompliance issue," the source added.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
