MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee has made a decision to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliant with its code, a source in the international organization said on Thursday.

"The WADA Executive Committee has made a decision that RUSADA is compliant with the global anti-doping code," the source told TASS.

The Executive Committee’s meeting is now underway in the Seychelles.