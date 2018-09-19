Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IOC chief hails North and South Korea’s drive to jointly bid for 2032 Games

Sport
September 19, 20:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 9, delegations of both Koreas marched together under a single flag during the parade of athletes that opened the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hails intentions of South Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to submit a joint bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, Insidethegames sports web portal reported on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a joint declaration at their meeting in Pyongyang on Wednesday, in which they stated, among other issues, their intention to jointly bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

North, South Korea agree to reconnect rails, roads across border

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomes very much the intention of the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to jointly host the Olympic Games 2032," Insidethegames quoted IOC President Bach as saying.

"After we opened the door for political talks with the joint march of the two Korean teams at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, sport could once more make a contribution to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the world," Bach said. "We sincerely wish that these political talks produce the necessary progress for a successful candidature."

"In my talks with the leaders of the two countries, the IOC committed itself to continue to support the rapprochement between the two Koreas through sport by supporting athletes and enabling their participation in international competitions and promoting sports exchanges between the two countries," the IOC chief added.

The idea to submit a joint bid for hosting the Olympics in 2032 was earlier voiced by South Korean Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan. South and North Korea also agreed to send combined national teams to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On February 9, delegations of both Koreas marched together under a single flag during the parade of athletes that opened the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Besides, a combined team of North and South Korean athletes took part in women’s Olympic hockey tournament.

Several combined North-South Korean teams took part in the 2018 Asian Games.

An inter-Korean summit, the third this year and the fifth in history, is taking place in Pyongyang on September 18-20.

