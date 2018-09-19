IOC Athletes’ Commission calls for reinstatement of Russia’s anti-doping body with WADA

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes’ Commission announced on Wednesday its support for the membership reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Last Friday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the Executive Committee (ExCo) to make a decision on the reinstatement of the currently suspended RUSADA in its full rights during the ExCo’s meeting this week on Thursday, September 20, in the Seychelles.

"The IOC Athletes' Commission have discussed in detail the recommendations of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and agreed in principle with the recommendations made," the IOC Athletes’ Commission announced on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We would like to see a clear process [in RUSADA’s membership reinstatement] and timeline for receiving and fully verifying the lab data [of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory]," the commission added.

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of the RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the RUSADA strictly under the UKAD. The WADA announced in April of 2016 that it appointed two independent experts to monitor Russia’s implementation of requirements for its reinstatement with the world’s governing anti-doping agency.

The two independent experts were confirmed by WADA as Peter Nicholson from Australia, who specializes in international criminal investigations, and who was also part of the 2015 Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC); and Ieva Lukosiute-Stanikuniene, the Director of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency and Chair of the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education.