WADA: President Craig Reedie to have final say in Russia’s membership reinstatement

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Craig Reedie, the president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), will have the final say regarding the membership reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the global organization, WADA’s press service announced to TASS on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the Executive Committee (ExCo) to make a decision on the reinstatement of the currently suspended RUSADA in its full rights during the ExCo’s meeting this week on Thursday, September 20, in the Seychelles.

"The Executive Committee takes its decisions by an absolute majority of the votes of the members present; in the event of a tie, the chairman (Sir Craig Reedie) has the casting vote," WADA’s press service said in a statement addressed to TASS.

The statement from WADA’s press service added that "All 12 members of the ExCo are expected to be in the Seychelles."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of the RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the RUSADA strictly under the UKAD. The WADA announced in April of 2016 that it appointed two independent experts to monitor Russia’s implementation of requirements for its reinstatement with the world’s governing anti-doping agency.

The two independent experts were confirmed by WADA as Peter Nicholson from Australia, who specializes in international criminal investigations, and who was also part of the 2015 Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC); and Ieva Lukosiute-Stanikuniene, the Director of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency and Chair of the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education.