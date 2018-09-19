Russian Politics & Diplomacy
London’s FIFA conference to focus on results of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
September 19, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will be in the focus during the FIFA Football Conference

© Alexandr Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The 2018 World Cup in Russia will be in the focus this Sunday in London during the FIFA Football Conference, which is expected to be attended by technical directors and coaches from around the globe, the world’s governing football body announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The event, which will be opened by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and moderated by FIFA Legends Alex Scott and Clarence Seedorf, will comprise an introductory session in which FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) will present a technical and tactical assessment including key statistics of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, followed by a tribute to winners France, with the participation of national team coach Didier Deschamps," the FIFA said in its statement.

The conference participants, who will be representing nearly 200 FIFA member associations and all six world confederations, are expected to discuss the results as well as lessons learnt during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, debate on coaching matters and evaluate the VAR systems (Video Assistant Referee), used at Russian stadiums for the first time at FIFA World Cup challenges.

FIFA’s Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said commenting on the upcoming event that "we are delighted by the enormous interest shown by the member associations and confederations."

"For us, this interest is essential to trigger a dialogue between those coaches and technical experts who gained valuable experience in Russia and those whose teams didn’t qualify in order to maximize the benefits of the FIFA World Cup and advance technical development at all levels of the football structure," the statement from FIFA quoted Boban as saying.

This summer Russia hosted its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14 and ended with a spectacular final match, played also at the Luzhniki Stadium, where France confidently defeated Croatia 4-2 to win the much-coveted World Cup Trophy.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The national football team of hosts Russia managed to make it to the quarterfinals stage of this world championship, where Croatia edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win on July 7 at the Fisht Arena in Sochi.

The FIFA conference in London will be taking place only a day before the governing football body is expected to hand out the 2018 best football awards.

The Best FIFA Football Awards in seven categories will be announced on September 24 in London at the Royal Festival Hall (Southbank).

Russian midfielder Denis Cheryshev’s goal scored this summer during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match against Croatia has been included in the list of ten finalists for 2018 FIFA Puskas Award together with nine other candidates.

The Puskas Award was established by the FIFA in October 2009 in order to award a player, who scored the most beautiful or significant goal of the year. The award was named in honor of Ferenc Puskas, who played as a striker for Real Madrid and the Hungarian national team in late 1950s and in 1960s.

