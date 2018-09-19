North, South Koreas agree to bid for co-hosting 2032 Summer Olympic games

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. North and South Korea have agreed to jointly bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, according to a joint declaration signed by the two states’ leaders on Wednesday.

"An agreement was reached to place a joint bid for hosting the Olympic Games in 2032," the document reads.

The idea was earlier voiced by South Korean sports minister South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

Besides, the two nations agreed to send joint teams to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On February 9, delegations of both Koreas marched together under a single flag during the parade of athletes that opened the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Besides, a combined team of North and South Korean athletes took part in women’s Olympic hockey tournament.

Several combined North-South Korean teams took part in the 2018 Asian Games.