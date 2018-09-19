Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lokomotiv Moscow loses 0-3 to Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League group stage

Sport
September 19, 2:50 UTC+3 ISTANBUL

In the next round, Lokomotiv will face Germany’s Schalke at home on October 3

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

ISTANBUL /Turkey/, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 0-3 to Turkey’s Galatasaray in a Group D match of the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

The goals were scored by Garry Rodriguez (9’), Eren Derdiyok (67’) and Inan Selcuk (94’, on penalty).

Galatasaray’s Badou Ndiaye received the second yellow card and was removed from the field on the 87th minute.

In the next round, Lokomotiv will face Germany’s Schalke at home on October 3, while Galatasaray will hold a visiting match with Potugal’s Porto on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
5
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
6
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes to sea for combat training
7
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT