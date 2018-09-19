Lokomotiv Moscow loses 0-3 to Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League group stage

ISTANBUL /Turkey/, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow lost 0-3 to Turkey’s Galatasaray in a Group D match of the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

The goals were scored by Garry Rodriguez (9’), Eren Derdiyok (67’) and Inan Selcuk (94’, on penalty).

Galatasaray’s Badou Ndiaye received the second yellow card and was removed from the field on the 87th minute.

In the next round, Lokomotiv will face Germany’s Schalke at home on October 3, while Galatasaray will hold a visiting match with Potugal’s Porto on the same day.