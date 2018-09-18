Russia vows to put into operation all facilities for 2019 Winter Universiade by yearend

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. All sports and infrastructure facilities for the 2019 Winter Universiade, scheduled to kick off in spring of 2019 in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, will be put into operation by the end of the year, a senior official with the organizing committee told TASS on Tuesday.

"All facilities are being put into operation in line with the initial schedule and most recently some of the facilities already became operational," Maxim Urazov, the chief of the Universiade-2019 directorate, said in an interview with TASS. "All facilities must be put into operation by the end of December."

"A total of nine test-mode tournaments will be held at the facilities, which have been put into operation, to test all of the systems and staff, who will be involved [during the 2019 Winter Universiade] in March," Urazov said. "We are sure that each facility will be put into operation in line with the initial schedule."

The Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.

Preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk are also supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In March 2017, Putin convened a session on the issue of Krasnoyarsk’s preparations for the global sports event and after hearing reports on the work results at that time urged organizers to eradicate all delays as well as avoiding them in the future.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.