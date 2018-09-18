International Paralympic Committee waits for WADA to decide on RPC reinstatement

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is currently negotiating with the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) the reimbursement of 257,500 euros required as a compensation for the national organization’s membership reinstatement with the global Paralympic body, IPC spokesperson Craig Spence told TASS on Tuesday.

Following a meeting of the IPC Executive Board members on September 10-11 in Spain’s Madrid, the global Paralympic body announced its decision to maintain the RPC membership suspension saying the Russian national committee failed to implement two of the initially required criteria and also had to reimburse the IPC with 257,500 euros.

"The WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] meeting is two days away and we await the outcome," IPC spokesperson Spence told TASS. "We are in liaison with the RPC regarding payment."

The IPC announced last week that the two required criteria for the RPC membership reinstatement: "the RPC must provide an official response that specifically and adequately addresses the findings made by Professor McLaren [a criterion that WADA initially identified] and RUSADA [the Russian Anti-Doping Agency] must be reinstated by WADA."

Last Friday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the Executive Committee (ExCo) to make a decision on the reinstatement of the currently suspended RUSADA in its full rights during the Executive Committee’s meeting this week on Thursday, September 20, in the Seychelles.

In case the RUSADA is reinstated with the WADA this week, the RPC will be faced with the requirements to address the McLaren report findings and to reimburse the stated above sum to be restored in its rights with the IPC. The Russian side stated earlier that it was ready to repay the necessary sum but after it receives relevant documents, which are in compliance with the Russian and international legal norms.

Last Wednesday, IPC President Andrew Parsons announced that "since the IPC suspended the RPC in August 2016 a lot of progress has been made and both the RPC and WADA should be applauded for getting the situation to this point."

On August 7, 2016, the the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC’s ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

Earlier this year, the world’s governing body of Paralympic sports stated that Russia’s membership suspension remained in force since the RPC failed to implement two provisions set out in the roadmap of the IPC Taskforce, which oversees the implementation of the requirements for the RPC reinstatement.

Para athletes from Russia participated in the 2018 Paralympics in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the RPC with the IPC is currently suspended.

Russia’s so-called ‘neutral’ team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the United States.