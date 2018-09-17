Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season

Sport
September 17, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two weeks ago, Sharapova was knocked out from the 2018 US Open Grand Slam Tournament after a straight sets defeat inflicted by Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev confirmed to TASS on Monday earlier media reports that Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova decided to close the season and pull out of earlier scheduled tournaments.

New York Times journalist Ben Rothenberg announced on his Twitter account earlier in the day that "Sharapova is shutting down her 2018 season, withdrawing from Beijing, Tianjin, and Moscow to rest and recuperate." The journalist added that Sharapova planned "to return at WTA Shenzhen to start the 2019 season, per her team."

Read also
Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Sharapova expected to play at 2019 WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether this information was true, RTF President Tarpishchev said "it was a 50 by 50 situation regarding Sharapova, but after consulting with doctors she decided to close the season ahead of time and to concentrate on her health."

"She made the decision to start the next season in her optimal physical condition," Tarpishchev said. "However, it is still possible that she would simply come to Moscow [for the Kremlin Cup] as she had planned to do, but in the capacity of an honorary guest."

Two weeks ago, Sharapova was knocked out from the 2018 US Open Grand Slam Tournament after a straight sets defeat inflicted by Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro (6-4, 6-3). Her next scheduled tournament was expected to be the 2018 VTB Kremlin Cup in the Russian capital of Moscow on October 11-21.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After the 15-month long suspension, imposed in 2016 for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April 2017.

Last October, Sharapova won the 2017 WTA Tianjin Open in China and it was her first tournament to win since May 2015. She is currently ranked 24th in the WTA Rankings List.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey agree to establish demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib — Putin
2
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
3
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills
4
Russian defense minister rules out new military operation in Syria’s Idlib
5
Russian envoy slams US policy towards North Korea
6
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
7
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT