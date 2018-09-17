Six-time Olympic Champ Viktor Ahn pens ‘thank you’ letter to Russian fans for support

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. World’s famous short track speed skater Viktor Ahn thanked in his open letter on Monday all fans for their support throughout his career in the Russian national team.

Alexei Kravtsov, the president of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU), announced on September 5 that Russian national Viktor Ahn, made a decision to wrap up with his sports career.

The 32-year-old athlete, who was born in South Korea, had been expected to become the head coach of the Russian national short track speed skating team, but he announced his decision to return home and declined the offer for the coaching job.

"I want to thank everyone, who supported me and believed in me throughout all of my career years in the Russian national team," Ahn wrote in his letter. "I hope that the team will be doing great and I wish all the boys and girls to achieve high results."

"The path, which I shared with my partners in the Russian national team and my fans, was very difficult but it was very fortunate at the same time and I thank everyone for this," Ahn stated. "All of my best regards to everyone."

Late last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) over doping abuse allegations but allowed clean Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games under the Olympic flag and in the neutral status of an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR). Viktor Ahn was not among the Russian athletes to receive an invitation from the IOC and missed the 2018 Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Viktor Ahn was born in South Korea’s Seoul as Ahn Hyun-Soo and initially competed for his native country’s team. At the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy’s Turin he brought South Korea three golds and one bronze medal in short track.

After the 2006 Olympics in Turin, a string of injuries kept him sidelined from major short track competitions and before the 2010 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver he failed to qualify for the South Korean national team.

In 2011, he was granted Russian citizenship and announced his decision to speed skate for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where he clinched three gold medals and one bronze medal.

He is also the six-time Overall World Champion, winning the titles in 2003-2007 and in 2014.