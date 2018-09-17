Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian anti-doping officials to skip this week’s WADA Executive Committee session

Sport
September 17, 15:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since January 2016, doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the RUSADA strictly under the UKAD

MOSCOW, September 17. TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will not be attending a session of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping agency (WADA) on September 20 in the Seychelles, a senior official with the Russian agency told TASS on Monday.

Last Friday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the Executive Committee (ExCo) to make a decision on the reinstatement of the currently suspended RUSADA in its full rights during the Executive Committee’s meeting this week on Thursday, September 20, in the Seychelles.

"There are currently not a single Russian citizens holding a seat in the WADA Executive Committee," Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA’s first deputy director general, said in an interview with TASS.

"As far as I know, the session will be held behind the closed doors and the agenda of the meeting does not include reports from Russia’s official representatives," Pakhnotskaya said. "This is why there will be no RUSADA representatives attending this session."

The WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in 2015 in regard to the activities of the RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of its probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Since January 2016, the doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the RUSADA strictly under the UKAD. The WADA announced in April of 2016 that it appointed two independent experts to monitor Russia’s implementation of requirements for its reinstatement with the world’s governing anti-doping agency.

The two independent experts were confirmed by WADA as Peter Nicholson from Australia, who specializes in international criminal investigations, and who was also part of the 2015 Cycling Independent Reform Commission (CIRC); and Ieva Lukosiute-Stanikuniene, the Director of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency and Chair of the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education.

