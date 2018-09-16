Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia tops Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships medal standings with 7 gold medals

Sport
September 16, 19:41 UTC+3 SOFIA

Russia is followed by Italy, with one gold, Bulgaria is third

SOFIA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia finished the 2018 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria on top of the overall medal standings, with seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Russia is followed by Italy, with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Bulgaria is third (one gold, one silver and one bronze medals).

The Russian athletes grabbed gold medals in all individual disciplines and one gold medal in the group all-round, with the 5 hoops being the only discipline with no medals won.

Show more
