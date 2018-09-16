Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UFC tournament in Moscow becomes Russia’s most attended MMA event ever

Sport
September 16, 0:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the main event of the evening, Russia’s Aleksei Oleinik defeated Mark Hunt of New Zealand by submission in the first round

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian MMA fighter Aleksei Oleinik

Russian MMA fighter Aleksei Oleinik

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in Moscow has set the attendance record for a mixed martial arts (MMA) event in Russia, UFC Vice President David Shaw told reporters.

According to the official, the event in Moscow was attended by 22,603 people, the highest ever attendance in Russia and the fifth-ever for an UFC event worldwide.

Shaw said the organization now plans to hold one or two tournaments in Russia next year and views Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, Black Sea resort of Sochi and Far Eastern city of Vladivostok as possible venues.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament took place at Moscow’s Luzhniki (Olimpiyskiy) stadium. The event had a 12-bout lineup.

In the main event of the evening, Russia’s Aleksei Oleinik defeated Mark Hunt of New Zealand by submission in the first round.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Snapshots of the 2018 World Cup’s most memorable moments
12
Russia through to 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on penalties win over Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA
2
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
3
Lavrov blasts London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as illogical
4
Russian central bank’s risky scenario expects Urals price at $35 per barrel in 2019
5
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
6
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
7
Russian diplomat accuses Bellingcat of leaking special services’ misinformation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT